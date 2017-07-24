Winnipeg police officer shoots suspect following report of man with a gun
Winnipeg police say an officer has shot a suspect following a traffic pursuit that ended in a crash.
Police say officers responded Monday to a report of a man with a gun.
Const. Rob Carver say no police officers were hurt.
There was no immediate word on the condition of the suspect.
Police say Manitoba's Independent Investigations Unit will take over the investigation. (CTV Winnipeg)
