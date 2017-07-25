Bunk down: Athletes’ Village almost ready for Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg

About a thousand bunk beds have been moved into the University of Manitoba dorm rooms – and quadruple the number of pillows still need to be fully unpacked and fluffed.

After a month of prep, the Athletes’ Village is almost ready for 4,000 athletes to move in for the 2017 Canada Summer Games.

“Even though we see a lot of boxes that are just being unpacked, we’re going to be ready and set to go, come Thursday morning,” said Jeff Hnatiuk, president and CEO of the Canada Summer Games.

The village was open to media for an exclusive look ahead of the Games before they begin on Friday.

The process of converting student housing, which includes three dorms (Arthur V. Mauro, Pembina Hall and Mary Speechly Hall) was nearly a month-long process, that started early July.

There will be about 2,000 athletes staying at the residences each of the two weeks of the games.

Other preparation included installing temporary air conditioning units in one of the buildings after organizers were faced with two options, after realizing one building wasn’t equipped.

“To make things as level of a playing field as we could as a host society, we could turn off all the air conditioning in all the units,” Hnatiuk said.

“Or see what could be done to get the climate control the same in all the dorms.”

Some rooms are outfitted with a fridge, but athletes are encouraged to get food on campus. Aramark, which also serves food and beverages for university students, will be cooking up meals for the Games.

When not competing, the university’s Active Living Centre will be available for athletes to do "the types of activities that you do to unwind and relax," Hnatiuk said

There will also be entertainment, including a variety of independent acts, live bands, Folklorama pavilions, DJ nights and movie nights, said Norman Ettawacappo, villages and athlete services manager with the 2017 Canada Games Host Society--though the official schedule has not been finalized.