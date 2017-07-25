Flair for NewLeaf: Winnipeg-based discount airline changes owners

It was one year ago that Winnipeg-based no-frills airline service NewLeaf Travel finally saw its first flight take off.

As of Tuesday, however, the company that experienced a number of ups-and-downs before it literally got off the ground last July is losing its identity.

Flair Airlines officials have announced the charter airline is now going by its brand name after “purchasing the assets of NewLeaf on June 7,” said company spokesperson Julie Rempel.

Based in Kelowna, Flair had been providing all the flight operation services, namely the planes and crews, for ticket reseller NewLeaf.

Rempel, said customers are being notified about the re-branding, noting that some boarding passes may still say NewLeaf on them as they go through the process of changing everything.

“There will be no disruption in service for anyone who would have purchased tickets through NewLeaf,” Rempel said. “Passengers who arrive at the airport will need to look for the Flair counter when they are checking in.”

Vice-president of commercial operations for Flair, Chris Lapointe, said in a news release “We are focused on growing not only our destination list, but are also widening our view of the travel industry as a whole.”

Flair currently offers services out of Winnipeg, Abbotsford, Edmonton, Hamilton and Halifax. Rempel said the company will be releasing information about southern destinations in the near future.

According to the airline, Flair has transported 320,000 passengers on more than 2,600 flights across Canada.

NewLeaf hit turbulence almost immediately after making its debut in the market January 2016 as the Canadian Transportation Agency scrutinized the company's licensing requirements.