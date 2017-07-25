Star-studded wedding crashers: Winnipeg newlyweds warmly welcome Kristen Stewart, Stella Maxwell

Some newlyweds would not be super impressed if a couple of strangers crashed their wedding reception.

However, it didn’t bother Kirsten and Kayleigh Jennings one bit when they learned that actress Kristen Stewart and her partner, Victoria Secret model Stella Maxwell, were about to become impromptu guests at their River Heights bash.

Stewart is in the city this summer shooting the movie JT Leroy along with fellow actors Laura Dern and Diane Kruger.

The newlyweds told CBC News that Stewart and Maxwell popped in to the reception at Pizzeria Gusto on Academy Road just after 10 p.m. this past Saturday.

The unsuspecting brides had learned that the owner of the restaurant helped out at a recent event Stewart attended.

Stewart – who is known for roles in movies such as The Twilight Saga and Panic Room, and Maxwell – drank, danced, requested songs and posed for pictures.