Representatives of inquiry into missing and murdered women in Manitoba this week

Representatives of the national inquiry into murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls are in Manitoba for a face-to-face with families this week.

According to Christa Big Canoe, a lead counsel for the commission assigned to the inquiry, their goal is to discuss how the inquiry will proceed when hearings begin this fall.

The group visited Sagkeeng First Nation today and plan to conduct other meetings in Winnipeg between Wednesday and Friday, according to media reports.

Big Canoe says they are aware of recent concerns that have been expressed regarding the inquiry, and hope to discuss those concerns during their time here.

At a news conference in Winnipeg July 12, members of a Manitoba coalition representing families and survivors of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls labelled the current process “flawed” and “lacking in transparency.”