Auditor general report found gaps in Manitoba's apprenticeship program

WINNIPEG — A report on the management of Manitoba’s apprenticeship program has found gaps in oversight of in-school and workplace training, as well as the monitoring of apprentices' progress.

The report was released Tuesday by Auditor General Norm Ricard.

He says Apprenticeship Manitoba’s visits to workplaces focused more on promoting greater participation in the system, rather than ensuring apprentices had suitable and safe work experiences.

Apprenticeship Manitoba is a branch of the Department of Education and Training.

To become journeymen, apprentices spend roughly 80 per cent of their time doing on the job training, and 20 per cent in school.

The report states the number of active apprentices grew 93 per cent between 2006/2007 and 2015/2016, but the number of those completing their programs remained flat.

Ricard says Apprenticeship Manitoba requires employers to track the hours apprentices work.

He says they are not required to track the type of work they do, but the province’s apprenticeship legislation requires employers to report that information.

“A more detailed logbook would help ensure that apprentices are learning the tasks required of their trade during workplace training," he says.

Apprenticeship Manitoba ensured all accredited in-school training courses included a standard curriculum, but Ricard said it did not adequately ensure all courses met other accreditation requirements.