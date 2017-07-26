Lighting up Winnipeg: Torch lands downtown for Canada Games

Being a torchbearer for the Canada Summer Games can be overwhelming, but Jonathan Niemczak is taking it in stride.

“I was thinking, ‘Am I going the right way? Should I be jogging? Is this too slow?’” he said.

The president of Pride Winnipeg was nominated by a coworker to be one of close to 70 torchbearers in the Winnipeg stretch of the provincial torch relay tour on Wednesday.

He picked up the torch behind the Manitoba Children's Museum at The Forks, and handed it off about a minute later near restaurant Muddy Waters, also at the The Forks, while his family and onlookers of all ages cheered him on.

“I think it’s great I’m not the only LGBTTQ-identifying runner,” he said.

“When you have the individual token, it’s not as powerful, but when you have multiple folks from our community being represented – I think that’s great.”

Winnipeg volleyball player Chris Voth was another torchbearer on Wednesday. Voth has lost a contract with a professional club in the past for being openly gay.

The torch relay ended at the Manitoba Hydro Building on Wednesday. The 2017 Canada Summer Games run from July 28 to Aug. 13 in Winnipeg, Gimli and Kenora, Ont.

Road closures

There will be a number of city streets closed for the Canada Summer Games in the coming weeks.

On Friday, the day of the Games’ opening ceremony, southbound Carlton Street from Portage Avenue to York Avenue will be closed from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

On the same day, southbound Carlton Street from Portage Avenue to St. Mary Avenue will be closed from 6 p.m. until midnight, while northbound and southbound Memorial Boulevard from St. Mary Avenue to Broadway will be completely closed from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m.

From Saturday, August 5 until Saturday, August 12, Churchill Drive from Hay Street to Eccles Street will be completely closed.

The City of Winnipeg says pedestrian access will be maintained, and motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes during these times.

Outside the city, drivers can expect traffic disruptions and parking restrictions near Birds Hill Provincial Park.

There will be limited access at the West Gate off PTH 59 for extended periods during the games, while Circle Drive in the park is being used as the race course for cycling.

During those events, traffic must enter through the East Gate off PR 206. Detours will be marked, but visitors should allow for extra time to get to the park.