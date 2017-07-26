Independent commissioner decides no pay raises for Manitoba politicians
A
A
Share via Email
WINNIPEG — There will be no pay raises for provincial politicians in Manitoba for the next two years.
An independent commissioner appointed to decide salaries, allowances and retirement benefits has decided on a zero per cent increase for members of the legislature, the premier, ministers, the leader of the Opposition and the Speaker.
MLAs currently make $94,000 a year.
A cost of living will be applied to their salaries on April 1, 2020.
(CTV Winnipeg)
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Winnipeg Blue Bombers expectations greater than .500 football
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Tough-nosed Andrew Harris a game-changer for Blue Bombers