Semi driver trapped in wreckage after rig slams into Winnipeg floodway ditch

WINNIPEG — Police believe alcohol was a factor in an overnight crash near Winnipeg involving a semi-tractor that went off a bridge into the Red River floodway.

The single-vehicle accident happened Wednesday morning on Highway 59, just south of the city.

RCMP say the northbound truck, which did not have a trailer attached, went over the bridge guard rail and into the dry floodway ditch.

A 59-year-old man who was driving had to be pulled from the wreckage by emergency crews.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition.