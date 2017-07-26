Teenager fatally stabbed in Gimli, Manitoba; mayor says such violence rare
A
A
Share via Email
GIMLI, Man. — An 18-year-old man has been stabbed to death near the theatre in downtown Gimli, Man.
Gimli Mayor Randy Woroniuk tells CTV Winnipeg this kind of violence is rare and "out of the ordinary" in the small community of 2,200.
He has asked the RCMP for a briefing on the incident.
The death comes on the eve of one of the town's biggest yearly festivals, the Gimli Film Festival.
Woroniuk says he wants to reassure tourists and locals that Gimli remains a safe town.
(CTV Winnipeg)
Most Popular
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Winnipeg Blue Bombers expectations greater than .500 football
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Tough-nosed Andrew Harris a game-changer for Blue Bombers