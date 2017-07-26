Filling bike gaps: Cyclists have last chance to weigh in on Winnipeg cycling map

In lieu of a rapidly expanding web of bike lanes, publishing a better version of Winnipeg’s “informal bike network” is key to quickly improving the viability of cycling in the city, according to Bike Winnipeg.

“Given that we don’t have that kind of infrastructure in place, (the city-wide cycling map) is a way of recommending those routes that will be lower stress to people and provide them that opportunity to get around by bike,” said Bike Winnipeg director Mark Cohoe.

The city’s next “city-wide cycling map” is currently in production for a late 2017 release, so Cohoe said now is the time to refine the resource that fills the city’s bike route gaps.

To that end, Bike Winnipeg is hosting a feedback session Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Millenium Library, “to allow people a final opportunity to come out, and proof some of that informal bike network,” Cohoe said.

He explained how the lived experience of cyclists who know firsthand how best to travel between common is especially valuable in making the cycling map useful. Bike Winnipeg first gathered such information in April. Thursday's event offers a last chance to weigh in.

The city’s consultant on the map project, Alta Planning + Design, will be on hand to receive feedback, and even offer a glimpse at some style choices that are rumoured to improve the usability of the map over past versions.

A city spokesperson said a “key goal of the new map is to provide a more intuitive and easy-to-understand design for users.”

Cohoe said the 2013 edition was lacking in content, as it left out key network elements like the Disraeli Bridge, but it was also somewhat cluttered.

His hope is that the new version will be a “cleaner map,” that makes routes pop out or differentiates them by colour based on difficulty.

Ultimately, he wishes it could be digitized, converted into a web or mobile application that would allow users to input route preference by “stress level preferences,” but he knows the budget wasn’t there for that treatment this time around.