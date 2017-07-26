Manitoba judge denies injunction against Parker Lands protestors

Protestors who’ve planted themselves before trees they’re desperate to save on the Parker Lands won’t be removed—at least not by a judge, and not yet.

On Wednesday, Court of Queens Bench Justice Herbert Rempel denied a request from the land owner, Gem Equities Inc., for an “urgent” injunction against the group that has been camping out on the property for nearly two weeks.

An injunction would have empowered police to arrest the protestors if they refused to leave.

While a handful of people who support the camp’s cause protested outside the Provincial Court in downtown Winnipeg, Rempel set an injunction hearing date for Nov. 2, giving the defendants, including environmental advocate Cal Dueck, until Aug. 25 to file their statements of defence.

“We feel really good about it,” Dueck said of the ruling. “We’re trying to fight against an injustice… it’s not right an ecosystem gets destroyed at the whim of a developer.”

Dueck’s main concern is for the animal and plant life in the area. Other protestors occupying what they’ve dubbed the Rooster Town Blockade—named after a historical Métis community in the area—believe the Métis have rights to the land.

Kevin Toyne, the lawyer representing Gem President Andrew Marquess and the developer, said those plaintiffs are the only “lawful owners of the lands.”

“The trespassers have no right whatsoever to be on that property. They’ve been asked repeatedly to leave and refuse to do so,” Toyne explained, adding there are three legal options of recourse in such a scenario, two of which have been exhausted.

“They can call the police, go to the courts and ask for an injunction, or arrest and remove using reasonable force,” he said. “What our clients have done is asked the police for help, they said ‘no’… court said ‘maybe, just not now,’ so our client definitely is entitled to take steps to clear the property, pursuant to Manitoba’s trespass legislation.”

Toyne also explained that Gem planned on preserving a volume of trees that “far exceeds” the city’s development requirements, since it’s “currently unknown exactly how this development will play out.”

Meanwhile, Mayor Brian Bowman has said that although the land deal predates his term in office, he wanted the city to approve a development plan before trees were removed.

With approximately a third of the 42 acres already clear-cut, he admits “that appears not to have been the case in reality.”

