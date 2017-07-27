Folklorama adds safety training to menu

Winnipeg’s largest and longest running multicultural festival starts in less than two weeks, and volunteers are already having to undergo new safety traing.

“We’re training them on their rights to know, and how to be safe, and be sure if they’re using any kind of equipment –that they’ve been trained in how to use it properly,” said Folklorama president Avrom Charach.

Beyond food safety training, this is the first year that the festival has undertaken the initiative to make sure every cultural pavilion gets equipment and environmental training.

“It’s the simple things that quite often festivals forget – not our festival – that the volunteers aren’t professionals in what they do,” he added.

“So we just want to make sure that they all learn how to do it right and everybody will go home happy.”

Folklorama is in its 48th year, and will be running from August 6 to 19.

Return of the pavilion

The First Nations Pavilion is back this year at the RBC Convention Centre in the North Building.

President of Folklorama, Avrom Charach, said the organization hadn’t received applications in earlier years, which was responsible for the hiatus.