RCMP seek suspect in Gimli fatal stabbing

RCMP are seeking witnesses to the stabbing death of an 18-year-old in Gimli, Man.

Evan Engbaek was murdered in broad daylight at around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. Police arrested a suspect the following day, but that suspect was released Thursday.

Police are looking for anyone who may have been near the corner of Centre Street and 2nd Avenue around that time.

"All information related to this investigation is potentially significant," reads an RCMP press release. "Please don’t assume we know what you know."