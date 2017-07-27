RCMP seek suspect in Gimli fatal stabbing
'Please don’t assume we know what you know,' said RCMP in a press release.
RCMP are seeking witnesses to the stabbing death of an 18-year-old in Gimli, Man.
Evan Engbaek was murdered in broad daylight at around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. Police arrested a suspect the following day, but that suspect was released Thursday.
Police are looking for anyone who may have been near the corner of Centre Street and 2nd Avenue around that time.
"All information related to this investigation is potentially significant," reads an RCMP press release. "Please don’t assume we know what you know."
Anyone who may have seen – or knows – something, then contact the RCMP Major Crime Services at 204-642-5106 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).
