Suspect wanted for more than 30 lottery ticket thefts in Winnipeg
The suspect has stolen 'sleeves of lottery tickets,' say police.
Winnipeg police are asking the public's help tracking down a serial lottery ticket thief.
The major crimes unit has been investigating more than 30 thefts over the city over the past several months. The suspect has gone to convenience stores, distracted the clerks and stolen "sleeves of lottery tickets," say police.
Police are releasing the following CCTV images of a man that investigators are looking to identify. Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators at either (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
