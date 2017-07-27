Winnipeg drivers don’t slow down, move over for tow trucks: CAA

Safe driving in Manitoba can come down to a chain-reaction.

That's according to CAA Manitoba and the Winnipeg Police Service, which recently assessed drivers’ adherence to the "Slow Down, Move Over" law, with the help of a pulled-over tow truck.

The results aren’t good.

Police posted a pulled-over tow truck McGillivray Boulevard, drivers were supposed to slow to 60 km/h and move over one lane. Of the 598 speeds recorded, less than two per cent of drivers followed the law.

On Portage Avenue of 436 recorded speeds, only one driver did.

“When one car obeyed the law, all the other cars behind it obeyed the law as well,” said Liz Kulyk, a CAA official.

The same follow-the-leader effect happened with drivers who disobeyed the law.