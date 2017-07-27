Broken Winnipeg Jets sticks fixed, donated to inner-city youth

From the hands of hockey heroes to Winnipeg’s inner-city youth, a donation of refurbished sticks ignited curiosity and excitement Thursday.

The 18 professional composite sticks changed many hands before they were donated to kids in the Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport Achievement Centre (WASAC) camp this week. Organizers hope the sticks start a new journey.

First, they were well-used until they broke in the line of duty for Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose players. Then, True North Sports and Entertainment donated them to Red River College’s (RRC) Aerospace Manufacturing program earlier this year.

Students of that program craftily repaired the broken sticks nearly seamlessly, using composite materials and “the same techniques (taught) to deal with composite in the aircraft industry,” according to RRC President Paul Vogt.

Then, on Thursday, Vogt and WASAC founder Kevin Chief donated the sticks to WASAC participants, much to the kids’ delight, with the hopes of sparking interest in the process the RRC students employed in the repair—and, by extension, fostering excitement in post-secondary education.

Chief said it’s a way to reach out and make sure that “all children, no matter who they are or where they come from, that they get a meaningful tap on the shoulder to say ‘post-secondary is for you.’”

“By the college taking the time to take something as significant as some of these sticks, reparing them, gifting them over here, it not only sends a strong message that they want them to have a lot of fun… but more importantly it sends even a stronger message that anyone should be able to have access to and go to college,” Chief said.

One participant, Noah Desrochers, who loves the Jets—espeically Patrik Laine—said Thursday was his “first time ever holding an NHL stick.”

Examining one closely, he admitted he “can’t imagine” how students at RRC fixed the broken sticks.