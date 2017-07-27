Winnipeg police seek suspect linked to Thelma Krull's disappearance

Winnipeg police say they're getting closer to solving the nearly two-year-old mystery of a missing woman, Thelma Krull.

On Thursday, police said investigators have pieced together a few more details of the "likely circumstances surrounding her disappearance":

• Investigators believe Krull was the victim of a crime.

• They say she arrived at Civic Park on July 11, 2015 at around 8 a.m. – and she many have been involved in a "physical altercation with a male and was forcibly removed from the area."

• They also believe she was spotted with this man near Kimberly Avenue and Grey Street and "that she appeared to be in distress."

• This man may have living or temporarilry staying in a home near Civic Park, specifically near Kimberly Avenue and Grey Street where he was last seen with Krull.

Homicide investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have information about this man or a possible sighting of Krull near this area.

The man is described as five-foot-six to five-foot-eight inches tall, with a heavy build, weighing about 270 lbs. with a large stomach and chubby face, dark hair with a bowl-style cut straight across the forehead or possibly wearing a dark skull-cap or beanie. He's likely in his 40s.

Investigators want to speak with anyone with information who hasn't come forward.