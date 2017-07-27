Game on! Canada Summer Games athletes pour into Winnipeg

Since Winnipeg won the bid to host the 2017 Canada Summer Games, the volume of visitors the city is set to host has been repeated ad nauseum, and most of them are arriving now.

Of the "over 4,000 athletes and coaches" mentioned in promotional materials, roughly half arrived at the Richardson International Airport Thursday. The rest will make their way over the airport's popular "hug rug" on Aug. 5, in time for events later in the games' schedule.

And starting today, some 20,000 other visitors are expected to filter into Winnipeg over the course of the Games. Some, like Sherry and Jerry Landry of Nova Scotia, arrived with the team they'll be cheering on over the next couple of weeks.

Their daughter, Carmen, has been diving for four years, and is primed to compete in her first Canada Games.

"When we found out she'd be coming our feeling was, you know, we can't describe it… very proud for sure," Jerry Landry said.

Sherry Landry explained it's the culmination of her daughter training five days a week, "plus cross training in the evenings."

"They've all (the athletes) worked really hard to get ready for this," she said. "Especially over the last month."

Jerry Landry said for a young athlete's parents, who "drive" the athletes where they need to go, "cheer" at every step along the way, "tell her when things are going good" and console when they don't, missing the big competition was unimaginable.

"(So) we fly to Winnipeg!" he said.