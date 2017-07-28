Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend July 28-30

Let the Games begin!

Thousands of athletes, coaches and visitors are in Winnipeg over the next two weeks for the 2017 Canada Games. To get things started, take in the “We are Canada” opening ceremonies show at Bell MTS Place, Friday, July 28 at 7 p.m. Musical headliners include Serena Ryder and Winnipeg’s own Juno-award winning The Bros. Landreth. Even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be there! Tickets are still available for $49.

Night of the living dead

It’s the third annual Zombie Night at Shaw Park as the Winnipeg Goldeyes take on the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Friday, July 28 at 7 p.m. Get into the spirit by slapping on some ghoulish makeup and cheer on the Fish. Visit goldeyes.com for ticket info.

Breathtaking ballet in the great outdoors

A Winnipeg favourite, Ballet in the Park, ends its three-night stint at Assiniboine Park on Friday, July 28 at 7:30 pm. Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet takes to the Lyric Stage in a tradition dating back to the early 70s. This free family-friendly event includes pre-show activities like face painting and taking a picture at the Christmas In July photo booth for a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets for the uber popular Nutcracker.

Folklorama kick-off

The longest-running multicultural festival in the world may not begin until August, but why not get fired up for Folklorama Saturday, July 29 at a free event at Memorial Park? From 4 p.m. until 10 p.m., enjoy activities for the kids, browse the marketplace area, watch cultural and sporting demos and quench your thirst in the new wine and beer area.

Brunch with a side of rhythm and blues