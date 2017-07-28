Man stabbed to death in Winnipeg
A woman was also sent to hospital with stab wounds.
Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in the Point Douglas area.
Emergency crews responded to the call Thursday at around 7:45 p.m. The 29-year-old man was suffering stab wounds, along with a 31-year-old woman.
Both victims were sent to hospital in critical condition, but the woman has since been upgraded to stable condition. The man succumbed to his injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Investigators can be reached at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
