Police seek man who groped woman in Winnipeg suburb

A Sage Creek woman says a man pulled up to her house and groped her while she was unloading groceries this week.

According to Winnipeg police, the woman had just pulled into the parking lot of her multi-family home when the man drove up and started making small talk. He asked her about the complex, but the "conversation quickly turned inappropriate" and he grabbed the woman around her torso. He released her and got back into his car, but returned to the building at around 6:45 p.m. and tried to get inside.

Police are looking for this man. He's described as late 40s or early 50s, standing over six feet tall, with short grey hair, and a grey moustache that ended at the jawline. He was wearing blue jeans and a Winnipeg Jets shirt.

His car is described as a grey four-door Ford sedan. The model is unknown, but it looked new and clean.