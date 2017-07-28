News / Winnipeg

RCMP re-arrest suspect in Gimli stabbing

The 16-year-old remains in custody.

A Google Maps screen grab

RCMP have re-arrested a 16-year-old suspect in a deadly stabbing in Gimli.

Police initially arrested the teen on Wednesday – a day after the murder of 18-year-old Evan Engbaek rocked the small town roughly 90 kilometres north of Winnipeg – but they released him on Thursday morning. Officers arrested him again later that evening.

Engbaek was murdered in broad daylight at around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. 

The teen suspect faces a second-degree murder charge. He remains in custody.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Winnipeg Views

More...