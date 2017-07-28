Trudeau to make an announcement about Winnipeg's Diversity Gardens
The prime minister is heading to Assiniboine Park Saturday.
Justin Trudeau is heading to Assiniboine Park – and not just for the polar bears.
The prime minister is scheduled to make an announcement Saturday morning about Canada's Diversity Gardens, the park's ambitious $75-million conservatory replacement project.
Winnipeg councillors recently approved a financial plan for the future gardens, which are being touted as a one-of-a-kind park experience.
Mayor Brian Bowman and Manitoba deputy premier Heather Stefanson will also be at the announcement Saturday morning.
