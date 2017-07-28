News / Winnipeg

Trudeau to make an announcement about Winnipeg's Diversity Gardens

The prime minister is heading to Assiniboine Park Saturday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with daughter Ella-Grace in tow, waves to onlookers during a visit to Kenora, Ont., on Friday, July 28, 2017.

Justin Trudeau is heading to Assiniboine Park – and not just for the polar bears.

The prime minister is scheduled to make an announcement Saturday morning about Canada's Diversity Gardens, the park's ambitious $75-million conservatory replacement project.

Winnipeg councillors recently approved a financial plan for the future gardens, which are being touted as a one-of-a-kind park experience.

Mayor Brian Bowman and Manitoba deputy premier Heather Stefanson will also be at the announcement Saturday morning.

