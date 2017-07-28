Winnipeg police investigate after taxi driver stabbed

A 35-year-old taxicab driver is recovering after he was stabbed on the job this week.

Police say the driver had picked up a man and a woman sometime before 3 a.m. Friday. They drove a short distance to the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue when the driver was stabbed in the upper body. The pair ran off.

The driver was sent to hospital in unstable condition but he has since been upgraded to stable.