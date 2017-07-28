News / Winnipeg

Winnipeg police investigate after taxi driver stabbed

The driver had picked up a man and woman.

A 35-year-old taxicab driver is recovering after he was stabbed on the job this week.

Police say the driver had picked up a man and a woman sometime before 3 a.m. Friday. They drove a short distance to the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue when the driver was stabbed in the upper body. The pair ran off. 

The driver was sent to hospital in unstable condition but he has since been upgraded to stable.

The Major Crimes Unit is looking to speak with anyone who may have more information. You can call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

