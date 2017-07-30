Manitoba's Brooke Bouchard dives into Canada Summer Games legacy

Sporting success runs in the family for Brooke Bouchard.

The Winnipeg diver will be competing in the Canada Summer Games beginning later this week, but she’s not the first Bouchard to do so. Her father, Bradley Bouchard, was a member of Manitoba’s fast pitch softball team in 1989.

The father-daughter duo ran together in the torch relay through Winnipeg last Wednesday.

“We’re holding it together – I don’t know how well it will work,” laughed the younger Bouchard before the event.

While torch-bearing was new to her, excellence on the platform (and the springboard) is not.

The 18-year-old started out as a gymnast, but received a career-ending injury in the sport and was encouraged to use her strengths in other ways.

“It was kind of weird – I broke my arm in gymnastics, so my career stopped right there,” she said. “I was going to try sticking it out, but my mom was like ‘you should try diving,’ and I really didn’t like the water at that point, so my mom kind of forced me into a camp.”

“I didn’t even want to do diving, but I did two days, and then I was like ‘Yep, diving’s for me’,” she said.

In fact, two days of training was all it took for her gymnastics coaches to notice the habits she’d picked up on the platform carrying over to the mat, as she started grabbing her knees in flips – standard practice for divers, but not a technique preferred by gymnasts.

That was five years ago. It was a quick transition from gymnastics to the pool – the Pan Am Pool in Grant Park, that is, right next to her former high school.



Since then, it’s been a stream of visits to national championships – both junior and senior, including a trip to the finals in her last junior nationals. Bouchard is currently in her first year as a senior athlete, but attended senior nationals as a junior diver, something she’s very proud of.

After graduating from Grant Park High School in 2016, Bouchard decided to head south, where she’s on an athletic scholarship for diving at Florida International University (FIU) in Miami. While she could have remained in Winnipeg and trained with her home club, Revolution, while attending the University of Manitoba, she’s enjoying the new atmosphere – and the lack of snow.

“It’s a little bit different because I’m so used to the diving scene here in Canada – I know the people, I’m used to the judges and the judging,” she said. “Your diving stays the same because all it is is you and the board, but I guess since everything else about it changed, it feels different.”

Bouchard is back for the summer, and she’s returned to her home training facility ready to show off her dives starting July 31. She’ll be competing in every event, from the one-metre springboard to the 10-metre platform, including the three-metre synchro with partner Serena Buchwald.

“It’s kind of nerve-wracking, actually,” she says of performing in front of a local crowd. “But I’m excited because I’m used to the boards and I have my team, and my family can come.”

And come they will. Her father, who began the Bouchard legacy at Canada Summer Games, is her number one supporter and will be in the stands, as he is for the vast majority of his daughter’s competitions.

Bouchard hopes to make finals in each of her events at the Games, and that’s not an unreasonable expectation. At 18, she will be one the oldest divers competing, as the Games are open to athletes born in 1998 or later.

“I like all three – one-metre, three-metre and tower. They’re all equal, because I like certain dives on each board,” said the jack-of-all-trades.

One move she will likely bring out in the upcoming competition is the back one-and-a-half pike on the one-metre springboard.

“It’s not tricky or anything, I just love that dive,” she said.

Following the Games in Winnipeg, she has her eyes on a diving career with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

“Right now, my main goal, especially for the States since that’s where all my highlights will be, is just the NCAA (Championships) right now,” she said. “I can’t really think that long term – it messes me up.”

That way of thinking will suit her just fine as she focuses on the events in the coming week.