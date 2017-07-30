3Peating old patterns: Winnipeg artists hit rewind on VHS music videos

A group of Winnipeg artists just won’t let bygones be bygones.

Winnipeg hip-hop trio 3Peat recently released its new video, Sauvignon, on VHS. It’s part of Synonym Art Consultation’s artist-in-residence program at the Tallest Poppy.

In the age of the internet, 3Peat – which played about 20 shows before even making the music available online – wanted to create something tangible, with an added element of nostalgia.

“We were like, OK, how can we do something that lasts, how can we make something that lasts,” said Anthony Carvalho, manager and DJ with 3Peat.

The original plan didn’t include selling tapes to the public, Carvalho said, but interest from fans changed that.

“We were thinking, ‘Who is going to buy VHS?’”

And now those tapes are set to be available at the end of August, in addition to 3Peat’s biggest sellers, cassettes.

“Everyone is streaming music anyways, and our music is free online. People want to buy something, just to have something,” Carvalho said.

Other Tallest Poppy residencies have delved into that similar theme of connecting to physical themes. It was partly the inspiration for the VHS installation.



Another local musician, Rob Crooks, recorded an album at the Tallest Poppy, which he then made available on a jukebox at the restaurant.



“It’s sort of this idea of bringing music back into an actual object, and the personal act of listening together,” said Chloe Chafe, Synonym Art Consultation’s artistic director.

“And really about making that more personal connection with the audience in a comfortable setting, as opposed to just getting it off the internet.”

In addition to Sauvignon, the VHS installation includes 3Peat’s other videos, and will be be available at the Tallest Poppy until August 4.

But where can I find a VCR in Winnipeg?

“We actually have a really sweet VCR. I got one from my mom at the end of [the VCR era]. It’s half DVD, half VCR,” Carvalho said.