Man in critical condition after serious assault in Winnipeg

One man was hospitalized after a disagreement during a party in Winnipeg escalated to a serious assault Friday night.

Winnipeg Police said the 35-year-old male victim had been at a party in the area of Austin Street and Lisgar Avenue when he became "involved in a dispute with two suspects."

In a prepared statement, police explained the victim was "knocked to the ground and seriously assaulted before the suspects fled."

He was found in critical condition and rushed to the hospital, where he remains.

Meanwhile, police tracked down and arrested two suspects in the 300 block of Anderson Avenue.

For their alleged involvement, police have charged James Mark Disbrowe, 38, and Samantha Tiffany Harper, 23, with aggravated assault. Disbrowe is also being charged with failure to comply with recognizance and a probation order.