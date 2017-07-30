All 16 Sports in Canada Summer Games Webcasted for First Time

The 50th annual Canada Summer Games has more milestones to celebrate than just its birthday—this year also marks the first ever that all 16 sports will be recorded for live or on-demand web coverage.

Improvements in technology and the public’s ease with watching TV online have led the Games to promise about 1200 hours of webcasted entertainment this year.

To keep it in perspective, about 700 hours were covered in the 2011 Games.

“Many sports we’ve had challenges with in terms of webcasting have been the outdoor sports,” said Patrick Kenny, Canada Summer Games director of marketing and communications.

Wi-Fi is still an obstacle with some events, like sailing, which still can’t be live streamed live because of it, he added.

Some of the sports to be webcast for the first time include cycling, open water swimming, sailing, canoeing, kayaking, and rowing.

Since 2009, The Canada Games has partnered with TSN and RDS to produce 40 hours of national broadcast coverage in both English and French.

“From a budgetary perspective, it was hard for us to show any more hours from a conventional standpoint,” said Kenny.

To keep within budget, the Games have been working over the years to supplement broadcasting with a web broadcast.

In another first this year, TSN and RDS will cover the games through Instagram and Snapchat.

Kenny said the improvements allow the Games to “speak confidently to the parents, families, coaches, and athletes that we’re going to try as best we can to show every sport in its entirety, so that they are able to really celebrate their Canada Games experience.”

In 2013, the webcast garnered over 152,000 views.