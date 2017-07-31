Canadian independent film streaming into new website

If indie movie producers can't beat the digital streaming era, then they may as well join it.

That's the approach a Winnipeg-based filmmaker is taking with a new online streaming service specifically for Canadian independment film.

Vucavu, the creation of the non-profit Coalition of Canadian Independent Media Art Distributors, is in a similar vein to services like Netflix or CraveTV. The website boasts a massive collection of Canadian film and video – dating back 45 years.

Part of the ongoing work for the project includes digitizing analog media so it can go online.

“It becomes a big endeavor,” said Cecilia Araneda, executive director at Vucavu.

She compared the process to taking a photograph of a painting—not meant to replace the original, but rather adapt that work for greater public consumption.

“The digital landscape for film and video is really a new frontier, though it sounds a bit odd to say,” she said.

Part of moving into that new frontier means coming up with ways to help Canadian filmmakers and video artists be paid, she said, pointing to the double-standard of needing the internet, but acknowledging the difficulty in monetizing that medium.

“The viability of these art forms continuing in Canada depends on the creatives being paid for their work.”

“We see these videos as contributing to the cultural fabric, they say very important things about our culture, our country, our city,” Araneda said.

Vucavu is partially funded by the federal government and partnered with eight independent film and video distributors in the country.

Winnipeg’s own Video Pool Media Arts Centre and Winnipeg Film Group are part of the initiative.

For public viewers, many of the movies are available immediately for video-on-demand rental, which ranges from about $1 to $6, but the website also has free programming available through its EyesOnVU series.

A full launch and public campaign are expected in 2018.

What to watch for (Winnipeg-based films):

Basilica

Mitchell Brown, Les Sandor

A short visual essay on the St. Boniface Basilica.

Bring Me the Head of Tim Horton

Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson

Shot on location at CFB Shilo near Brandon, Manitoba, and in Aqaba, Jordan, the film is a mix of deep contrast black-and-white expressionism and western revisionism.

A Right to Eat

Janelle Wookey, Jérémie Wookey

A look at families living in Northern Manitoba and their fight to put healthy food on the table.

What to watch for (other Canadian films):

Back to Pikangikum

Coleen Rajotte

Filmmaker Coleen Rajotte visits Pikangikum First Nation in northwestern Ontario, which has one of the highest suicide rates in the world.

Exiled Mothers

Sharon Alward

A documentary about the social construction of relinquishment, adoption, and motherhood during the Baby Scoop Era.

Sweet Sixteen

Naomie Décarie-Daigneault