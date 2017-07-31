Heat buster: 'Dangerous' thunderstorms in Manitoba forecast
The southern end of the province could see strong wind gusts and hail.
Manitobans are in for a blustery summer storm Monday.
After a sunny, humid weekend, Environment Canada says skies in southern Manitoba are expected to cloud over, bringing the threat of "dangerous" thunderstorms to the region.
The southeastern end of the province, plus the Red River Valley and southern Interlake region could feel "damaging wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain." The region could see three to five centimetres of hail, which could potentially break windows, dent vehicles or cause injury.
Environment Canada is warning everyone to go inside if they hear thunder.
