Heat buster: 'Dangerous' thunderstorms in Manitoba forecast

Manitobans are in for a blustery summer storm Monday.

After a sunny, humid weekend, Environment Canada says skies in southern Manitoba are expected to cloud over, bringing the threat of "dangerous" thunderstorms to the region.

The southeastern end of the province, plus the Red River Valley and southern Interlake region could feel "damaging wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain." The region could see three to five centimetres of hail, which could potentially break windows, dent vehicles or cause injury.