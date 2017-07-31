Manitoba Hydro to boost rates by 3.6 per cent, less than half what it wanted

WINNIPEG — The Public Utilities Board has turned down Manitoba Hydro's request for approval of a 7.9 per cent rate increase.

Instead, the PUB says it will allow the utility to increase consumer electrical rates by 3.36 per cent.

The decision was issued Monday and takes effect Tuesday.

Last week, Manitoba Hydro warned it could be in financial trouble if the 7.9 per cent rate increase was not approved.

Debt continues to mount for Manitoba Hydro, with two major construction projects cited as the main reason.

The provincial Crown corporation has pegged its long-term debt at $16 billion and says its climbing with ballooning budgets for the Keeyask generating station in northern Manitoba and the rerouted Bipole Three transmission line.

While debt is up, the corporation's net income improved in 2016-2017 to $59 million, up $20 million from the previous year.