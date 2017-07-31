More action needed to help Manitobans with disabilities seeking volunteer work: advocates

An accessibility advocacy group is calling for more provincial action to help Manitobans with disabilities land volunteer experience.

Barrier-Free Manitoba says many Manitobans struggle with finding accessible volunteer positions – which give resumes an added boost.

“For those looking to enter the labour market, especially after being away for a bit, volunteering can be critical to taking those next few steps to securing stable employment,” said Patrick Falconer, a consultant for Barrier-Free Manitoba.

“The difficulty is, of course, if those volunteer positions aren’t accessible to you, you’re further behind the eight ball.”

The Accessibility Advisory Council – a special group tasked with making recommendations to the province on accessibility standards – has already made a number of new workplace suggestions. They include mandating employers to offer job applicants accommodations during the hiring process and a return-to-work process for employees who have been absent due to a disability.

However, those requirements may not apply as easily to volunteers.

Changing standards is only one part of the picture, says Carlos Sosa, second vice chair on the Council of Canadians with Disabilities.

“I think what also needs to change is societal attitudes, and no legislation will address issues of poverty and societal attitudes… and the massive unemployment rate of persons with disabilities.”

The provincial government is still fine-tuning its soon-to-be-released accessible employment standards, but the non-profit group has already been in touch with Minister of Families Scott Fielding.

In an emailed statement, Fielding said the government “shares a vision with Barrier-Free Manitoba to prevent and remove barriers.”

Barrier-Free Manitoba expects the minister's final proposed workplace standards to be made public by early October.

Campus audit

The University of Manitoba is undergoing a major campus-wide assessment to identify physical accessibility barriers.

Auditors with Adaptability Canada – an accessible equipment provider – will review more than 100 buildings on the campus, including interior and exterior spaces.