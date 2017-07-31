Police seize bills, powder, drug gear from apartment
Organized Crime Unit members say they found coke and cash.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Organized crime in Winnipeg took a hit Friday when city cops seized drugs, cash and more from a Smith Street apartment while executing a search warrant.
The investigation warranted under the Controlled Drugs and Subtances Act (CDSA) turned up about $150,000 in Canadian currency, 97 grams of crack cocaine, and 574 grams of a cutting agent—as well as packaging material, cooking utensils, and a digital scale.
Officers also arrested 29-year-old Willy Solomon Gooding, and 31-year-old Sophia Rita Kattenat, both of whom are facing multiple charges, including possession and production of scheduled substances, and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.
They were detained in custody.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Winnipeg Blue Bombers expectations greater than .500 football
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Tough-nosed Andrew Harris a game-changer for Blue Bombers