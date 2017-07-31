Police seize bills, powder, drug gear from apartment

Organized crime in Winnipeg took a hit Friday when city cops seized drugs, cash and more from a Smith Street apartment while executing a search warrant.



The investigation warranted under the Controlled Drugs and Subtances Act (CDSA) turned up about $150,000 in Canadian currency, 97 grams of crack cocaine, and 574 grams of a cutting agent—as well as packaging material, cooking utensils, and a digital scale.



Officers also arrested 29-year-old Willy Solomon Gooding, and 31-year-old Sophia Rita Kattenat, both of whom are facing multiple charges, including possession and production of scheduled substances, and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.



They were detained in custody.

