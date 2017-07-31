'We've been falling behind': Winnipeg struggling with Dutch Elm disease backlog

Caring for all of the trees in the lush City of Winnipeg is a tall order—one the urban forestry branch, councillors and advocates are all worried the city is falling perilously behind on.

“We’re falling behind in tree pruning, there’s been service reductions in tree planting… and trees that need to be removed for Dutch Elm disease (DED),” said Transcona Coun. Russ Wyatt. “On top of all that, the emerald ash borer beetle is making its way to us… the entire effect of all this could be devastating.”

Wyatt’s concerned Winnipeg could lose much of its urban forest as the long-term effects of lagging service compounds.

It’s a concern city forester Martha Barwinsky shares.

“We have to get back on track,” she said. “In the past three years in particular we’ve been falling behind, it is a snowball effect, it is compounding.”

Barwinsky pins the problem largely on the back of the DED-carrying elm bark beetle, or, more accurately, the sustained high volume of infected trees that require removal each year after those beetles spread fungal spores into them.

On Monday, crews began spraying elm trees with a chemical called chlorpyrifos to prevent the beetles from overwintering in healthy trees.

But most of the department’s resources are busy trying to remove about 960 infected trees that were tagged “not only in 2016, but 2015.”

“We’re at a critical stage where we have to get a handle on those removals… (because) at the same time, we have newly diseased trees being tagged,” Barwinsky explained. “We also know removing diseased elm trees before the new generation of beetles emerges at the end of summer is critical to reducing incidents of DED.”

In 2012 all tagged trees were removed on schedule; 10 remained of 5,679 tagged in 2013; 171 were carried over after 4,756 were tagged in 2014; 398 remained of 6,520 tagged trees in 2015, and 398 remained after a further 6,109 were tagged in 2016.

To date, about 3,030 more trees have been tagged in 2017.

Barwinsky admits that trying to play catch up in that arena has stretched her department thin, resulting in other issues.

“We are pruning fewer trees because a lot of our resources are allocated to DED tree removals,” she said, adding there is zero systematic pruning happening this summer in-house – only contractor work for high-need pruning.

“It’s a concern because that is increasing our pruning cycle,” she said.

Best practice is normally pruning a tree once every eight years for optimal health. Winnipeg has slipped to one-in-22, according to Wyatt.

The city is also planting fewer trees, aiming to get about 2,000 in the ground by the end of summer, but missing the target of 3,000. Again, that deficit is “a result of DED removal,” Barwinsky said.

She’s also admittedly intimidated by the looming threat of the emerald ash borer beetle, which is confirmed to be as close as Thunder Bay and “can’t be eradicated.”

Mortality management—spreading out and slowing the death of ash trees—is the only response, she explained, as afflicted cities see “all of their ash trees dying over a 10-year period.”

“Mortality is very rapid.”

And once again, because workers are busy with backlogged DED tree removal, there is no active monitoring program happening—though arborists sometimes look for signs in the field.

“It’s a very serious concern,” Barwinsky said. “It can be three to five years before you detect it… it could be here now.”

But Arborist and Trees Winnipeg advocate Gerry Engel said as long as DED infected trees are standing, they’ll continue to provide a habitat for beetles, which will continue spreading the disease and further compounding the problem.

In other words, if Barwinsky’s mission to get “back on track” isn’t successful, things won’t improve, and thousands of ash and elm trees, which make up 50-60 per cent of the city’s tree canopy, will be in jeopardy.

“I don’t know what the problem is. Is it funding? Management? I don’t know, but it’s the job of councillors to dig into that and resolve it,” Engel said. “I think home owners need to be contacting their councillors.”

North Kildonan Coun. Jeff Browaty said he gets some calls about DED, some about pruning, and other tree-related issues from his constituents.

“I do hear from residents… we’re going the wrong way, and that’s a concern,” Browaty said.

Looking forward to the 2018 budget process, he said correcting course is “one of those things (councillors) will certainly have to consider,” but “at what expense?”

Barwinsky understands “there’s limited resources to go around,” but she also doesn’t want to see the city’s tree population decimated.