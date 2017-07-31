Winnipeg man pursues action against MPI for Star Trek license plate

A Winnipeg man whose custom Star Trek license plate was deemed offensive by Manitoba Public Insurance still won’t believe resistance is futile.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms Centre said Monday it has filed a court application against the public insurer on behalf of Nicholas Troller.

MPI revoked Troller’s personalized Star Trek license plate, bearing the words “ASIMIL8,” in April 2017, along with a letter informing him the plate “is considered offensive.”

Troller says the plate is a reference to sci-fi series Star Trek: The Next Generation—a partial reference to one of the phrases used by alien drone group “the Borg.”

“The irony of the rescission of my freedom of expression is not lost on me: I have been assimilated by the bureaucratic machine” Troller said in his affidavit.

“The expression on the plate has been subsumed and erased. Like the Borg, MPI is vastly more powerful than I. And like the Borg, it feels no need to explain itself to the people in its path when it suddenly reverses course.”