Winnipeg man pursues action against MPI for Star Trek license plate
The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms Centre said Monday it has filed a court application against the public insurer on behalf of Nicholas Troller.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A Winnipeg man whose custom Star Trek license plate was deemed offensive by Manitoba Public Insurance still won’t believe resistance is futile.
The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms Centre said Monday it has filed a court application against the public insurer on behalf of Nicholas Troller.
MPI revoked Troller’s personalized Star Trek license plate, bearing the words “ASIMIL8,” in April 2017, along with a letter informing him the plate “is considered offensive.”
Troller says the plate is a reference to sci-fi series Star Trek: The Next Generation—a partial reference to one of the phrases used by alien drone group “the Borg.”
“The irony of the rescission of my freedom of expression is not lost on me: I have been assimilated by the bureaucratic machine” Troller said in his affidavit.
“The expression on the plate has been subsumed and erased. Like the Borg, MPI is vastly more powerful than I. And like the Borg, it feels no need to explain itself to the people in its path when it suddenly reverses course.”
While the letter from MPI did not state who found the plate offensive, provincial truth and reconciliation advocates previously interviewed by Metro have said the word still carries a heavy meaning for many Indigenous people.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Toronto man killed his family with crossbow before his lies could be exposed, court hears
-
Blow. It. Up. Tristan Cleveland on why the planned Burnside Expressway should be stopped before it begins
-
Young Nova Scotia men treated girls' intimate photos 'like baseball cards'
-
Toronto's Scotiabank Theatre stares down giant, broken escalator
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Winnipeg Blue Bombers expectations greater than .500 football
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Tough-nosed Andrew Harris a game-changer for Blue Bombers