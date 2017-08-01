News / Winnipeg

Games v. Pan Am: Comparing the two 'hottest summers' in the past half-century

We look at how the 2017 Canada Summer Games chalks up to the 1999 Pan American Games.

Pan Am Games: Investors Group Athletic Centre Canada Summer Games: Canada Games Sport for Life Centre Both major games saw dozens of facilities refurbished or upgraded, and both improved many of the same venues, including laying a fresh track at the University of Manitoba for athletics. Also, down at the U of M campus, the 70,000 sq. ft. Investor's Group Athletic Centre—originally called the Pan American Gym—was the only legacy project built specifically for the games. It serves the U of M well, but the new Canada Games Sport for Life Centre was built for, because of, and will forever bear the name of the CSG, and its downtown footprint is larger overall, at 124,000 sq. ft.

The Canada Summer Games are the largest sporting event to be held in Winnipeg since the turn of the century. Here's a snapshot examining how they measure up to the last big athletic hoopla, the 1999 Pan American Games. There are vast differences between the two events, but also a few comparable similarities in what they brought to the host city. 

