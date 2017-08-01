Games v. Pan Am: Comparing the two 'hottest summers' in the past half-century
We look at how the 2017 Canada Summer Games chalks up to the 1999 Pan American Games.
The Canada Summer Games are the largest sporting event to be held in Winnipeg since the turn of the century. Here's a snapshot examining how they measure up to the last big athletic hoopla, the 1999 Pan American Games. There are vast differences between the two events, but also a few comparable similarities in what they brought to the host city.
