Copper wire thefts on the rise in Manitoba: RCMP

Copper wire thiefs are keeping Manitoba police busier than usual.

RCMP have reported 35 copper wire thefts so far this year, compared to 17 reported cases between January and June in 2016. There were just six reported cases in that same time frame in 2015.

Citing a recent example, RCMP say they arested two men for copper wire theft in Headingley on July 26. The officers responded to a van driving "erratically" on the Trans-Canada Highway in the RM of Headingley at the Perimeter Highway. The officers who stopped the van noticed that the licence plates did not match the description of the vehicle and that the driver was banned from driving.

Upon searching the van, the officers found it was full of stolen copper wire. They arrested the driver, 51-year-old Daniel Panko, and the passenger, 36-year-old William Beaulieu, both of Swan River. Both men face charges of possession of property obtained by crime. Panko also faces a charge of driving while prohibited.

Stolen copper wire is often sold to scrap metal buyers and RCMP say such thefts "have wide-reaching consequences."