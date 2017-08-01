Creepy-crawly: Winnipeg ranks No. 2 in new national bed bug list

Here’s some news that won’t let you sleep tight—Winnipeg is one of the top offenders in a national list of cities with bed bugs.

Winnipeg is the No. 2 Canadian city with the highest number of bed bugs, a new list from pest control service Orkin Canada said.

The only city that outranked Winnipeg is Toronto, while Vancouver and Ottawa came in third and fourth place, respectively.

“Entomologists say having a clean room does not prevent bed bugs, and two bed bugs can lay up to 10 eggs in one day,” a media release from Orkin Canada said on Tuesday.

“Anyone detecting signs of bed bugs are advised to seek expert advice to prevent widespread infestation.”