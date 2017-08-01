Families rally to protest Manitoba cuts to breastfeeding program

Provincial budget cuts affecting health services continue to draw ire from Winnipeggers, and—as indicated by the crowd that rallied at the Legislature Tuesday—their babies.



Dozens of families gathered near the front steps of the Manitoba Legislature Tuesday morning to protest recent cuts to the lactation program at the Health Sciences Centre (HSC), hoping to save a service which many said they couldn’t do without.



“You think (breastfeeding) is going to happen really easily, but even though I came from a family of women who breastfed their children, it was very, very difficult in the beginning,” said Liz Loewen, who spoke to a lactation consultant when her baby Minna was born eight months ago.



“For me it was worse than childbirth… it was very painful and I wanted to give up and stop, but the helpful tips and recommendations from a lactation consultant from HSC really helped me get through those difficult days.”



Another mother, Kristin Trenchard, said she had a similar experience with breastfeeding complications when her first child, Jack, was born almost two years ago.



“I think without this service with my son I probably wouldn’t have continued breastfeeding. I dealt a lot with blocked ducts,” she said. “I was stressed out, my mum had a history of infections so I didn’t want it to turn to that, and I had no interest in changing to formula.



“But they definitely helped when I went to HSC.”



Jack, for his part, carried a sign that said he was happy to be born under an NDP government.



Other signs in the crowd quipped “budget cuts don’t feed babies,” echoing the message of rally organizer Brett Mann.



Erin Bockstael, who spoke on behalf of CUPE 2348 at the protest, said the cuts add to the cumulative detriment snowballing from other cuts to health services, which are all part of the health authority’s goal to find $83 million in savings this year.



“These cuts have created unsafe conditions,” she said, pinning that on nurses being stretched too thin. “Cuts to the healthcare system mean workers throughout are expected to do more with less, and there comes a point where it’s just not realistic.”