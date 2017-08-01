Manitoba’s provincial bird flies at new Canada Post stamp series

Manitoba’s provincial bird, the great grey owl, is joining Canada Post’s flock.

Canada Post is continuing its three-year Birds of Canada stamp series—the second issue, which includes a new round of provincial birds, left the nest on Tuesday.

The great grey owl is now part of the series, alongside Prince Edward Island’s blue jay, Northwest Territories’ gyrfalcon, Ontario’s common loon and Nova Scotia’s osprey.

The stamps were designed by Kosta Tsetsekas and illustrated by Keith Martin. Like all others issued in 2017, these stamps will include a Canada 150 logo.

Feather facts

1. The great grey owl is Canada’s largest owl, though part of that can be chalked up to its fluffy plumage, which makes it appear bigger than it really is.

2. A great grey owl’s wingspan can be longer than five feet, but on average females stretch out to four-feet-eight-inches, while males’ wings are about four-feet-seven inches. As is typical with most types of owls, the males are smaller than the females.

3. Despite its massive wingspan, a male great grey owl weighs about two pounds, while a female is closer to three, on average.

4. Due to their keen hearing, the owls can detect prey beneath two feet of snow. The great grey owl’s diet is made up of small mammals, namely mice and chipmunks.