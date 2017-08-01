Police arrest senior driver a year after pedestrian killed in Winnipeg
A 70-year-old woman was arrested following the death of Sharon Strong.
Almost a year after a pedestrian was struck and killed in a parking lot near Garden City, Winnipeg police have made an arrest against the suspected driver.
Sharon Strong, 58, was hit while walking in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue on Aug. 15, 2016. She sustained critical injuries but was later pronounced deceased.
Police arrested a 70-year-old Winnipeg woman on Monday. She faces a charge of careless driving causing death and was released on a promise to appear.
Members of the Central Traffic Collision Investigation Unit are still investigating.
