Police seize cattle prod, semi-automatic rifle from Winnipeg home
Three men were arrested after the Organized Crime Unit obtained a search warrant.
Three Winnipeg men are facing weapons-related charges after police seized a semi-automatic rifle and a cattle prod from a William Whyte home.
Members of the Organized Crime Unit obtained a search warrant for a home in the 500 block of Redwood Avenue on July 27 at around 12:45 p.m.
Police obtained an AR15 .223 calibre semi-automatic rifle and a black "Jolt Handy Prod" electronic shock device, which is used for controlling cattle.
Willy James Anderson, 20, Lee James Boulette, 35, and Preston Lee Wood, 35, are facing a number of charges, including possession of a weapon, and unauthorized possession of a weapon.
They remain in custody.
