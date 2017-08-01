Police seize cattle prod, semi-automatic rifle from Winnipeg home

Three Winnipeg men are facing weapons-related charges after police seized a semi-automatic rifle and a cattle prod from a William Whyte home.

Members of the Organized Crime Unit obtained a search warrant for a home in the 500 block of Redwood Avenue on July 27 at around 12:45 p.m.

Police obtained an AR15 .223 calibre semi-automatic rifle and a black "Jolt Handy Prod" electronic shock device, which is used for controlling cattle.

Willy James Anderson, 20, Lee James Boulette, 35, and Preston Lee Wood, 35, are facing a number of charges, including possession of a weapon, and unauthorized possession of a weapon.