Van found in Manitoba full of stolen copper wire, two placed under arrest

HEADINGLEY, Man. — Two men have been charged with possession of stolen property after RCMP discovered a van full of stolen copper wire during a traffic stop.

On July 26, RCMP responded to a van driving erratically on the Trans-Canada Highway in Headingley, Man.

Officers stopped the van and discovered the licence plates did not match the description of the vehicle.

The driver, Daniel Panko, 51, and the passenger, William Beaulieu, 36, both of Swan River, were charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

Police say wire theft is a growing problem in many communities.

They say the wire is often sold to scrap metal buyers.

Since last January there have been 35 reported instances of copper wire being stolen in Manitoba.