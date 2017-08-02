Filmmakers focus lens on Winnipeg swing dance scene

A pair of up-and-coming filmmakers will have an easier time getting into the swing of things after winning a $10,000 grant for their next project.

As the 2017 Gimli Film Festival came to a close, Nicola Baldwin and co-director Miles Crossman made an unconventional pitch during the 2017 RBC Emerging Filmmaker pitch competition.

In a bid to fund production of their original short film, If it ain’t got that, the pair started dancing.

That’s because the film they intend to make—titled after the 1931 jazz standard It don’t mean a thing (if it ain’t got that swing)—is inspired in part by Winnipeg’s little-known but growing swing dance scene.

“I’m in the swing dance community, and my co-director (Crossman) did another film with swing dancers involved in it… so we have this mutual interest,” Baldwin said.

She explained the film will focus on the “inclusivity” of Winnipeg’s swing scene as seen through the eyes of a 21-year-old Nigerian immigrant who’s paired with a middle-aged woman at his first class, which he attends seeking community.

Crossman said the unlikely pair will be forced out of their comfort zones, and “through that, the magic happens.”

It’s a fictional tale, but one rooted in reality, both filmmakers said.

Outside Hepcat Studio on Princess Street in Winnipeg’s Exchange District, a placard out front says “if you don’t have a partner, we’ll find you one.”

“It’s a place where you can go that nobody cares who you are, what you do, what you look like… it doesn’t matter.” Crossman said.

To him, both the film and swing dance are rich with themes of “community and inclusion… something so universal, something we all want.”

Hepcat president Suneil Pandey said that’s the vibe he tries to offer at his studio.

“It’s one of those communities that everyone is welcome to join,” he said, adding it’s a global community that transcends borders, language barriers and all sorts of differences.

Baldwin said that’s what she’s found in the local swing scene, and she hopes “this film is a way to help grow it.”