Manitoba mother gets life sentence for abuse that led to toddler's death

WINNIPEG — A Manitoba woman who killed her young daughter through months of abuse and neglect has been given a life sentence with no chance of parole for 14 years.

Vanessa Lynn Bushie, who is 39, was sentenced in the July 2014 death of her 21-month-old daughter Kierra Williams on the Peguis First Nation north of Winnipeg.

Court was told the toddler died after being rushed to hospital, and an autopsy showed bruised ribs, chronic malnourishment and severe injuries to her internal organs.

Court also heard the toddler was seized at birth by child welfare workers, but was returned to her mother before she'd turned a year old.

The sentence came from a joint recommendation from the Crown and defence, and was accepted by Court of Queen's Bench Justice Chris Martin.

Martin wondered where other people in the community were while the child was being mistreated.