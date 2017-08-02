Three Winnipeg arrests may be gang-related: Police
Winnipeg police found a shotgun that appears to have been in the process of being illegally modified for concealment.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Winnipeg police have arrested two men and a woman they say may be linked to gang activity in the St. John's area.
Members of the Organized Crime Unit obtained a search warrant for a home in the 300 block of College Avenue. When they searched the property Tuesday evening, they found a Winchester Defender 12-gauge shotgun, with ammunition, that looked like it was in the process of being illegally modified for concealment purposes. Police also seized seized $1,135 and a "small amount of marijuana."
Sheldon John Michelle, 35, was arrested and held in custody. He faces a number of charges, including possessing a weapon, possessing a firearm knowing it's unauthorized and marijuana possession.
Another 35-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were also arrested, but released with a promise to appear. Their charges are pending.
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Blue Bombers unleash rallying cry ahead of Redblacks game
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Winnipeg Blue Bombers expectations greater than .500 football