Three Winnipeg arrests may be gang-related: Police

Winnipeg police have arrested two men and a woman they say may be linked to gang activity in the St. John's area.

Members of the Organized Crime Unit obtained a search warrant for a home in the 300 block of College Avenue. When they searched the property Tuesday evening, they found a Winchester Defender 12-gauge shotgun, with ammunition, that looked like it was in the process of being illegally modified for concealment purposes. Police also seized seized $1,135 and a "small amount of marijuana."

Sheldon John Michelle, 35, was arrested and held in custody. He faces a number of charges, including possessing a weapon, possessing a firearm knowing it's unauthorized and marijuana possession.