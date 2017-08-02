'We can't move forward with this number of kids in care': Manitoba has highest percentage of youth in foster families

Manitoba has the highest percentage of children living in foster homes in Canada, according to new census data released Wednesday.

Statistics Canada states 2.1 per cent of Manitoba children aged 0 to 14 were living with foster families in 2016. Looking through a broader lens, Manitoba, Saskatechewan and the territories had the highest number of children living in foster care, with grandparents or other relatives (three to six per cent). In every other province, the percentage was two per cent or less.

It should also be noted that these figures depend on foster families self-reporting to the census.

Manitoba's percentage rate may come as no surprise to the province's children's advocates, who are seeking solutions to the staggering problem.

“Behind the statistic are the many stories of loss and grief we hear from children and youth each day at our office,” said Manitoba's children's advocate, Daphne Penrose, adding this highlights the need for proper support services for children who are re-unified with their families to ensure their safety.

“Too often we are seeing children and youth entering and leaving care and then re-entering care again because critical safety issues are not being addressed in long-term and sustainable ways,” Penrose said.

We are encouraged that the province is moving forward and mobilizing more kinship homes, safety networks, and customary care arrangements so that even when children and youth cannot live with their parents, they can be supported to live with family and extended family, she said.

There isn’t a cut-and-dried solution, but moving toward a care system that is community-based, and doesn’t remove the rights of families is crucial, said Erma Chapman, chief executive officer of Macdonald Youth Services.

“I think that there is a huge, huge will in the province to make things work differently for kids. I think there’s a real recognition that we can’t move forward with this number of kids in care," said Chapman.

In an email, Minister of Families Scott Fielding said the government is "committed to making progress on the challenges we face as a province, and this includes reducing the number of kids in care.”

He added that the province is working with the federal government to improve the child welfare funding model.

“While some important changes have already been made, other improvements will take time.”

Other Manitoba trends

While the national trend reflected in the 2016 census data showed proportionally fewer households comprised of a "mom, dad and kids" family, Manitoba did buck that trend, to an extent.

The proportions of couples with or without children were noticeably different between Eastern and Western Canada, reflecting differences in population growth and population aging, Statistics Canada said.

In 2016, the proportion of couples with children was the highest in Nunavut, at 76.5 per cent and the Northwest Territories at 61 per cent, followed by Ontario 54.5 per cent, Alberta at 53.5 per cent and Manitoba with 52.3 per cent.

All those figures are higher than the national average the national average of 51.1 per cent.