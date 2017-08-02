Winnipeg Indigenous women's art to be displayed on roadside billboards across Canada

A Winnipeg-based artist mentorship group will exhibit the work of 50 Indigenous women from coast-to-coast with newly awarded funding.

With the financial backing of the Canada Council for the Arts’ New Chapter program, Mentoring Artists for Women’s Art (MAWA) plans to display the selection of contemporary artwork on roadside billboards.

In a prepared statement, the group said the exhibition—titled Resilience—is a response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s recommendations, specifically Action #79: the integration of “Indigenous history, heritage values, and memory practices into Canada’s national heritage and history.”

They explained that displaying Indigenous artwork in inner cities and on highways, “sites from which too many women have disappeared,” will create a visible presence for Canadians, and an accompanying website will offer information about the artists.