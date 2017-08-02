Winnipeg Indigenous women's art to be displayed on roadside billboards across Canada
Mentoring Artists for Women’s Art, a Winnipeg-based art group, has been awarded funding for the national exhibition.
A Winnipeg-based artist mentorship group will exhibit the work of 50 Indigenous women from coast-to-coast with newly awarded funding.
With the financial backing of the Canada Council for the Arts’ New Chapter program, Mentoring Artists for Women’s Art (MAWA) plans to display the selection of contemporary artwork on roadside billboards.
In a prepared statement, the group said the exhibition—titled Resilience—is a response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s recommendations, specifically Action #79: the integration of “Indigenous history, heritage values, and memory practices into Canada’s national heritage and history.”
They explained that displaying Indigenous artwork in inner cities and on highways, “sites from which too many women have disappeared,” will create a visible presence for Canadians, and an accompanying website will offer information about the artists.
“The project situates every viewer as an active participant in our national conversation about colonialism in Canada,” says Lindsey Bond, project manager. “Resilience creates space for Canadians to pause and honour the individual and cultural strength of Indigenous women in our shared history and present day.”
