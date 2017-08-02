Winnipeg police seek owner of lost money
If you have any information about this money, police want to hear from you.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
View 2 photoszoom
Winnipeg police are trying to track down the owner of a "quantity" of money linked to a business in the West End.
Police say the rightful owner will still need to prove the money is theirs. Any advertising costs incurred by the Winnipeg Police Service will be deducted from the lost bundle.
If you are the owner – or you have information regarding this package – police want to hear from you. You can contact (204)986-7598.
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Blue Bombers unleash rallying cry ahead of Redblacks game
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Winnipeg Blue Bombers expectations greater than .500 football